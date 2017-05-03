Mario Balotelli just let Brendan Rodgers know he's not the player to banter with

Since joining Celtic in May 2016, Brendan Rodgers has already achieved more than he managed in his three years at Liverpool, but the Northern Irishman clearly hasn’t forgotten his time on Merseyside.

Asked at Celtic’s Player of the Year awards who the best player he’d ever coached was, Rodgers gave Mario Balotelli’s name, to laughter from the crowd.

Brendan Rodgers when asked who the best player he's ever coached is....😂👏 pic.twitter.com/GwOduolZAO — Anfield HQ (@AnfieldHQ) May 2, 2017

But never one to hold his tongue, Balotelli has had his say on the matter.

Brendan Rodgers you are also the best manager I ever had😂😘😘. Amazing. — Mario Balotelli (@FinallyMario) May 3, 2017

In case you’d forgotten, Balotelli didn’t enjoy the best of times at Liverpool.

The Italian scored just four goals in the one full season he enjoyed at the club before being sent back to Milan on loan ahead of a permanent move to Nice the following season. He cost £16 million and was bought after the club sold Luis Suarez to Barcelona.

But with both men now in much better places in their careers than they were during their time on Merseyside – Rodgers has secured the League Cup and Scottish league title in his first season, Balotelli has scored 14 goals from 18 starts this season with Nice third in Ligue 1 – we don’t think either will mind the other’s comments too much.