Marco van Basten's bicycle kicks aren't what they used to be, but the AC Milan fans still adore him

Arguably one of the most accomplished volley merchants in the history of football, Marco van Basten’s Twitter video attempting to relive the glory days produced somewhat mixed results.

The Dutch forward enjoyed a mercurial career at both club and international level, including scoring a sublime bicycle kick against IFK Goteborg in the 1992/93 Champions League, a game in which he scored all four goals in a 4-0 win.

But judging by this clip, the 52-year-old might have to accept that the acrobatic volley that he once perfected, has gathered a little dust.

You never forget how to ride a bicycle 🚴🏻Neither you forget how make a bicycle kick ⚽️(although there were times this went better 😂) pic.twitter.com/hUajzJWZN3 — Marco van Basten (@MarcoVanBasten) April 21, 2017

Van Basten is an AC Milan legend, having won two European Cups and three Serie A titles with the club, as well as winning the Ballon d’Or while a member of the famous team.

And despite the rusty bicycle kick attempt, Milan fans haven’t forgotten his class.

@MarcoVanBasten @tcarapezza That night with Goteborg 😢! You were the greatest. Still missing you 🔴⚫️! — Il Saggio Rossonero (@RossoneroCinico) April 21, 2017

You’ll always have that night against Goteborg, Marco.