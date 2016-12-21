Marco Materazzi has a picture of Zinedine Zidane headbutting him, and he posted it on Instagram

Possibly the most famous footballing moment of the noughties, France’s Zinedine Zidane headbutting Italy’s Marco Materazzi in the 2006 World Cup final, was about as dramatic as it gets.

We might never know exactly what was said between the pair, but it certainly wasn’t an invitation to Materazzi’s birthday party – regardless, the Italian defender seemed proud enough of the moment to have it framed.

The question we’re asking ourselves: Did Materazzi have that picture specially made? Looks like it’s backlit as well…

Tanto per .......... 🇮🇹//🇫🇷😂😂😂#2006/2016 #10anni #lodola #miocugino #berlino2006 🔵🐓#space23 @space23it A photo posted by Marco Materazzi (@iomatrix23) on Dec 20, 2016 at 6:23am PST

But don’t fear Zidane fans – we’re sure the current Real Madrid boss has plenty of memorabilia from France’s successful World Cup 1998 run.