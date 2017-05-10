Marc Bartra returns to training after recovering from injury sustained in terrorist attack

Spain and Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra has returned to training a month after being injured in a terrorist attack on his club’s bus.

The 26-year-old had to have surgery on a broken bone in his wrist following the attack in April, and he’s been warmly welcomed back by his teammates and fans.

Bartra was the only player seriously injured in the attack, which happened as the team travelled to host Monaco in the Champions League at the Wesfalenstadion – a policeman was also hurt.

The attack is believed to have been financially motivated – a 28-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of attacking the bus was found to have taken out a five-figure loan to bet on a drop in the club’s share price.

Since the attack Bartra has been cataloguing much of his recovery on Twitter.

Now back in team training, Bartra is hoping to compete again with his team soon. Dortmund face Eintracht Frankfurt in the German Cup DFB-Pokal final in two weeks, and currently sit in third in the Bundesliga behind RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich – who are 10 points clear at the top.

The centre-back joined the German club in 2016 from Barcelona after nine years with the Spanish giants – having played in their youth system.
