Manolo Gabbiadini had a perfectly good goal disallowed in the EFL Cup final, so fans celebrated his 'hat-trick' anyway

Early on in the EFL Cup final, Southampton looked to have gone ahead thanks to a Manolo Gabbiadini goal, only for the effort to be harshly ruled out for offside.

Bad times, but after subsequently going 2-0 down, Southampton managed to level the scores thanks to, you guessed it, two goals from that man Gabbiadini.

In the end, Manchester United broke Southampton hearts with a late winner, which had fans ruing the 25-year-old Saints striker’s disallowed opener.

So fans, including Peter Reid, decided to celebrate the ‘hat-trick’ anyway.

A moral victory for Gabbiadini then, although we’re not sure that’s going to mean all that much.
