Manolo Gabbiadini had a perfectly good goal disallowed in the EFL Cup final, so fans celebrated his 'hat-trick' anyway

Early on in the EFL Cup final, Southampton looked to have gone ahead thanks to a Manolo Gabbiadini goal, only for the effort to be harshly ruled out for offside.

Never at any moment did Gabbiadini look offside. Bad break for Saints. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 26, 2017

Shocking decision. Replays show Manolo Gabbiadini not offside as he tapped home. Bertrand was, but he wasn't. #MUFC 0-0 #SaintsFC — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) February 26, 2017

Bad times, but after subsequently going 2-0 down, Southampton managed to level the scores thanks to, you guessed it, two goals from that man Gabbiadini.

In the end, Manchester United broke Southampton hearts with a late winner, which had fans ruing the 25-year-old Saints striker’s disallowed opener.

At least Gabbiadini gets to take the match ball home



..oh wait.#EFLCupFinal — Daniel Holloway (@RFCdan) February 26, 2017

Everyone going nuts cos Ibrahimovic scored 2, well Gabbiadini scored 3. #saintsfc — Dean Harding (@deanoharding) February 26, 2017

So fans, including Peter Reid, decided to celebrate the ‘hat-trick’ anyway.

Gabbiadini GOAL disallowed, a hat trick. Poor officiating. — Peter Reid (@reid6peter) February 26, 2017

Shane Long on got Manolo Gabbiadini - who has scored two goals (well three really) and has run himself to a standstill. — Phil McNulty (@philmcnulty) February 26, 2017

3 - Manolo Gabbiadini is the first person to score 3 goals in a League Cup final. Offside. — OptaJoke (@OptaJoke) February 26, 2017

"No one has ever scored a hat trick in a league cup final"



Well Gabbiadini has... — Ben 'Benson' Bowe (@Benson_EU) February 26, 2017

Gabbiadini scores an imperfect hat-trick



Goal

Goal

Offside goal — SportsJOE.ie (@SportsJOEdotie) February 26, 2017

A moral victory for Gabbiadini then, although we’re not sure that’s going to mean all that much.