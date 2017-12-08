Manny Pacquiao has held talks with Conor McGregor's reps about potential boxing bout

Manny Pacquiao has revealed that he's held talks with Conor McGregor's representatives about a potential boxing bout in April.

The eight-time world champion says he is open to stepping into the ring with the Dubliner, who lost to Floyd Mayweather in his boxing debut in August.

McGregor said today that he 'transcends' both boxing and mixed martial arts and that prospective opponents must 'lobby' to earn a fight with him.