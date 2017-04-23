Manchester United's support for Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo received... mixed reviews

Ahead of their Premier League game against Burnley, Manchester United demonstrated their support for two injured players, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo, who have both suffered cruciate knee-ligament injuries.

In today's warm-up, #MUFC are wearing t-shirts to show their support for @Ibra_official & Marcos Rojo, following their injuries on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/V1uaynvsqh — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 23, 2017

And it wasn’t just United players who joined in – Chelsea’s Michy Batshuayi tweeted this.

#NoMatterTheColor 🔵🔴 wishing @Ibra_official a speedy and perfect recovery. Knowing the guy, it should be a child's play 👊💪 #ZlatanFact pic.twitter.com/z4gbCFPrNy — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) April 23, 2017

And although the intent was good, some United fans felt it was all a bit much from their club.

Others felt differently – is there anything wrong with the shirt tribute for injured team-mates?

@ManUtd @Ibra_official There are always haters, the players are showing support for their injured team mates, nothing to moan at. Just get behind the club!!! — James Kenny (@JamesyCantona) April 23, 2017

Some fans pointed out that while there is technically nothing wrong with wearing the name of your injured team-mate on your shirt, it is something they have mocked other fans for before…

Oh how we laughed when the City team all had Gundogan shirts on.



Today our boys warm up with Rojo and Zlatan shirts. — Cockney Fred the Red (@notagloryhunter) April 23, 2017

Yes, Manchester City did exactly the same thing for injured midfielder Ilkay Gundogan earlier in the season.

So what do we think? A touching gesture, or an unnecessary overreaction?