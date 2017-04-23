Manchester United's support for Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo received... mixed reviews

Ahead of their Premier League game against Burnley, Manchester United demonstrated their support for two injured players, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo, who have both suffered cruciate knee-ligament injuries.

And it wasn’t just United players who joined in – Chelsea’s Michy Batshuayi tweeted this.

And although the intent was good, some United fans felt it was all a bit much from their club.

Others felt differently – is there anything wrong with the shirt tribute for injured team-mates?

Some fans pointed out that while there is technically nothing wrong with wearing the name of your injured team-mate on your shirt, it is something they have mocked other fans for before…

Yes, Manchester City did exactly the same thing for injured midfielder Ilkay Gundogan earlier in the season.

Manchester City players wearing Gundogan shirts
So what do we think? A touching gesture, or an unnecessary overreaction?
