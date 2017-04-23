Manchester United's support for Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo received... mixed reviews
Ahead of their Premier League game against Burnley, Manchester United demonstrated their support for two injured players, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo, who have both suffered cruciate knee-ligament injuries.
In today's warm-up, #MUFC are wearing t-shirts to show their support for @Ibra_official & Marcos Rojo, following their injuries on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/V1uaynvsqh— Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 23, 2017
And it wasn’t just United players who joined in – Chelsea’s Michy Batshuayi tweeted this.
#NoMatterTheColor 🔵🔴 wishing @Ibra_official a speedy and perfect recovery. Knowing the guy, it should be a child's play 👊💪 #ZlatanFact pic.twitter.com/z4gbCFPrNy— Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) April 23, 2017
And although the intent was good, some United fans felt it was all a bit much from their club.
@ManUtd @Ibra_official Oh No. Not our club. Never expected— @fanmanutd (@ednpraveen) April 23, 2017
@ManUtd @Ibra_official pic.twitter.com/i0FgErrEVc— Josh Longden (@wwwaahh) April 23, 2017
Others felt differently – is there anything wrong with the shirt tribute for injured team-mates?
@ManUtd @Ibra_official Nice one— Matt (@ffsDaley) April 23, 2017
@ManUtd @Ibra_official There are always haters, the players are showing support for their injured team mates, nothing to moan at. Just get behind the club!!!— James Kenny (@JamesyCantona) April 23, 2017
Some fans pointed out that while there is technically nothing wrong with wearing the name of your injured team-mate on your shirt, it is something they have mocked other fans for before…
Oh how we laughed when the City team all had Gundogan shirts on.— Cockney Fred the Red (@notagloryhunter) April 23, 2017
Today our boys warm up with Rojo and Zlatan shirts.
Yes, Manchester City did exactly the same thing for injured midfielder Ilkay Gundogan earlier in the season.
So what do we think? A touching gesture, or an unnecessary overreaction?
Ugo Ehiogu passes away unexpectedly this week and United players show their sympathy for 2 teammates with sore knees. pic.twitter.com/0HlbJJcjBt— Cultured Coutinho (@coutinho213) April 23, 2017
