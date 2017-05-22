Manchester United to play at the Aviva Stadium in August

Manchester United will return to the Aviva Stadium for the first time in seven years when they take on Sampdoria on Wednesday August 2.

The Red Devils featured in the opening game of the redeveloped stadium in August 2010, when the Premier League giants took on an SSE Airtricity League XI in front of a sold-out crowd.

Now, Jose Mourinho will bring his squad - who will be contesting the UEFA Europa League Final this Wednesday - to Dublin to take on Serie A side Sampdoria.

Ed Woodward, Manchester United Executive Vice Chairman, said: "The team has a good variety of games over the summer, playing in great stadiums and allowing a large number of our global family of fans to see live games across the world.

"The pre-season programme has been put together to ensure the manager and his squad have a great platform to prepare for next season with games against top class opposition."

Massimo Ienca, Sampdoria General Secretary, said: "It's a great honour for U.C. Sampdoria to take part in this prestigious international event in Dublin.

"It is a pleasure to think that we will soon be playing against Manchester United, England's most successful club and one of this year's UEFA Europa League finalists. I'm sure the match will be a memorable occasion for everyone involved - and the fans especially."

Both clubs have Irish links with former players as the likes of Roy Keane, Denis Irwin, Frank Stapleton, and Liam Whelan were all crowd favourites with Manchester United, while ex-Ireland captain Liam Brady spent two years at Sampdoria.

Tickets will go on sale via Ticketmaster.ie on Friday May 26 from 11am.