Manchester United should be desperate to win the League Cup final - they'd equal Liverpool's trophy record

It’s no secret that the League Cup (or EFL Cup, as it’s known these days) is considered the least important competition for Premier League sides.

But this year’s final might just be one of the most important in Manchester United’s history.

United have won European trophies, Premier Leagues and FA Cups before – all more important on their own than a League Cup, until you factor in the fact that the Old Trafford side are currently one major honour behind Liverpool.

Victory would make them the equal-most successful team in the country, level on 44 honours with their Merseyside rivals.

Here’s the breakdown.

Manchester United (43): 20x league titles, 12x FA Cups, 4x League Cups, 3x European Cups, 1x Cup Winners’ Cup, 1x UEFA Super Cup, 1x Club World Cup, 1x Intercontinental Cup.

Liverpool (44): 18x league titles, 7x FA Cups, 8x League Cups, 5x European Cups, 3x UEFA Cups, 3x UEFA Super Cups.

A League Cup stat you might not have known... pic.twitter.com/S1YGHIPAtS — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 25, 2017

By beating Southampton on Wembley’s turf, United can make history. That might not be as easy as it sounds, however.

It’s been 41 years since Southampton last won a major trophy and judging by this video, they’re ready to end that wait.

The Saints have beaten Crystal Palace, Sunderland, Arsenal and Liverpool to get here, and they’ve done so without conceding a single goal.

Ready to equal the record, United?