Manchester United scrape a victory against Rostov in what was a pretty underwhelming game

Manchester United edged through to the quarter-finals of the Europa League with a narrow victory over Rostov.

A goal from Juan Mata secured United the win on a night devoid of much excitement. Of course it would be Mata to score the only goal.

Thank god Juan Mata did scored that important goal at Old Trafford in the game tonight so Juan Mata always scores big goals in big games — Miranda (@miranda7drew) March 16, 2017

Cannot begin to count the amount of times Juan Mata has scored important goals in very tight games since he joined the club. So many. — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) March 16, 2017

Juan Mata again producing the goods when needed. People hate on him but he comes up with the goods time and time again — Jon Bassett (@Bertie_B1977) March 16, 2017

United dominated the goalless first half as fans watched Rostov pile their men in to the box to fend off the attacking Reds.

However as players returned to the pitch after the second half, Rostov had pulled their socks up and the hosts needed three fine stops from Sergio Romero to keep the Russians out.

Romero did a job for @ManUtd tonight. Pulled off some great saves and shown his class. He would start for most premier league teams. #mufc — Paul (@Paul7Law) March 16, 2017

Congrats to #MUFC but this one goes to Romero who really saved us especially w that last minute/second block 👏👏 #UEL — 🎭💋 (@m_birkis) March 16, 2017

Mata’s goal came in the 70th minute and was welcomed after his efforts in the first half: he did all he could to create goals for Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan but neither finished the job.

Despite the rather underwhelming 90 minutes, United fans were relieved to see the team progress through the last-16 tie 2-1 on aggregate, after a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Russia.

That was one of the most boring .......... Ah do you know what at least we are through to the quarter finals #Mufc #MunRos — Andys Rule (@Andysrule) March 16, 2017

Talk about a boring match against rostov, I am just glad we are through to the next round.Winning is all that matters.#MUFC — Vinayak Saxena (@simplyvins) March 16, 2017