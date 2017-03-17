Manchester United scrape a victory against Rostov in what was a pretty underwhelming game

Manchester United edged through to the quarter-finals of the Europa League with a narrow victory over Rostov.

A goal from Juan Mata secured United the win on a night devoid of much excitement. Of course it would be Mata to score the only goal.

United dominated the goalless first half as fans watched Rostov pile their men in to the box to fend off the attacking Reds.

However as players returned to the pitch after the second half, Rostov had pulled their socks up and the hosts needed three fine stops from Sergio Romero to keep the Russians out.

Mata’s goal came in the 70th minute and was welcomed after his efforts in the first half: he did all he could to create goals for Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan but neither finished the job.

Despite the rather underwhelming 90 minutes, United fans were relieved to see the team progress through the last-16 tie 2-1 on aggregate, after a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Russia.
