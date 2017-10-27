Manchester United recognised for 1999 success

Manchester United have now officially been world club champions twice following a ruling by FIFA on Friday.

The council of the sport's world governing body said it had officially recognised the winners of the Intercontinental Cup, which was staged between 1960 and 2004, as club world champions.

The competition was usually played between the winners of the European Cup and South America's Copa Libertadores but was dogged by violence, disagreements over the format and disinterest from European teams. Liverpool, for example, refused to play Argentina's Boca Juniors in 1977 and 1978.

British clubs had a very poor record in the competition, with Celtic, Manchester United, Nottingham Forest, Liverpool (twice) and Aston Villa all losing finals before United finally beat Brazil's Brazilian side Palmeiras in 1999.

The Red Devils also won FIFA's revamped tournament, the Club World Cup, in 2008.