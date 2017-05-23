Manchester United players held a minute's silence in training in memory of the terror attack victims

Manchester United players held a minute’s silence in honour of the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack during their training session at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

In the wake of the bombing, the club cancelled their press conference ahead of the Europa League final on Wednesday in Sweden, and the stadium was closed to the public.

In a statement, the club said: “Due to the tragic events in Manchester last night, and the effect that this has had on everyone here at the club and within our city, we have decided to cancel this evening’s pre-match press conference.

“We are sure that, in the circumstances, you will all understand our position on this matter.”

Devastating news this morning. Thoughts and prayers are with all those affected. — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) May 23, 2017

Past and present United players paid tribute to the 22 killed and 59 injured when news of Monday night’s incident broke.

Manager Jose Mourinho said the “hearts and minds” of everyone at Manchester United were with those affected by the horrific attack.

The Portuguese said: “We are all very sad about the tragic events last night; we cannot take out of our minds and our hearts the victims and their families.

My thoughts & prayers are with all the families & friends affected by last nights attack in Manchester! #StandTogether — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) May 23, 2017

“We have a job to do and we will fly to Sweden to do that job. It is a pity we cannot fly with the happiness that we always have before a big game.

“I know, even during my short time here, that the people of Manchester will pull together as one.”