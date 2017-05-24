Manchester United fans are calling it the 'wooden treble' and we absolutely love it

After Manchester United beat Ajax 2-0 in the Europa League final, it became apparent that Jose Mourinho’s side have won three trophies this season, despite what many might call a difficult first campaign under their new manager.

United won the Community Shield at the start of the season against Leicester City, beat Southampton in the EFL Cup final in February, and of course won the Europa League.

Three trophies is a very tidy season for any manager.

And as this fan pointed out, it’s a lot more than some top clubs have won this season.

@UtdRantcast @_scottsaunders Wooden or not. It's a better season than Spurs, City, Liverpool & Arsenal who have won nowt yet — Dino Simeone (@DinoSimeone) May 24, 2017

The Europa League victory also means that United have won every European trophy, something Ajax have also managed.

Man Utd have won all three UEFA club competition trophies



🏆 Champions League

🏆 Europa League/UEFA Cup

🏆 Cup Winners' Cup



They've done it!

Mourinho will hope for more illustrious silverware in the years to come, but appeared more than happy to celebrate what he has won so far.

Congratulations Manchester United! 👏



Was the United manager instructing his players to hold three fingers up to represent the three trophies they’ve won this year? Very possibly.