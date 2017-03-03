Manchester United fan Stormzy popped in to see Michael Carrick, and was endearingly starstruck
Sometimes it’s hard to tell whether athletes or rock stars are the bigger celebrities, but when Stormzy visited Manchester United, it was clear who was in awe.
The United-supporting grime artist is enjoying some time in the limelight at the moment, but couldn’t help looking a little shy when meeting Michael Carrick at the launch of the midfielder’s testimonial.
"I'm still a little bit starstruck, sorry" says @Stormzy1 after meeting @carras16 at the launch of Carrick's testimonial match pic.twitter.com/u7tDBGiG9D— Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) March 2, 2017
Really cool of @Stormzy1 to drop by the testimonial & @_MCFoundation announcement today! Good luck with the album mate!! pic.twitter.com/vnUxlmtxCe— Michael Carrick (@carras16) March 2, 2017
Carrick has long gone under the radar at Manchester United, despite being one of the Old Trafford side’s most influential performers, and has been rewarded with a testimonial to mark 11 years with the club he joined in 2006 for around £18 million.
It's Carrick, you know... pic.twitter.com/3jOR65Dzxo— Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 2, 2017
The highlight of the event is set to be a Manchester United 2008 XI (the vintage that won the Champions League and Premier League) taking on an all-star team comprising the likes of Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Michael Owen.
Gary Neville, van der Sar, Ferdinand, Scholes & Giggs confirmed for #MUFC 2008 XI, while Gerrard, Lampard & Owen will play for the All-Stars— Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) March 2, 2017
It’s been a busy old time for Stormzy too, launching his first album, Gang Signs & Prayer, and having joined Ed Sheeran at the Brits just last week as well.
The 23-year-old managed to grab a few photos on his visit to the training ground…
Photos: Stormzy st Carrington #mulive [mu] pic.twitter.com/zaCAeeOgEz— utdreport (@utdreport) March 2, 2017
… including this one, with Sweden’s all-time great, Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Stormzy with a fan.. pic.twitter.com/z3aNPaZekT— Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) March 2, 2017
Nothing to see here – just two men at the top of their game.
