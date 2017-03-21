Manchester United are set to welcome Alex Ferguson back to the dugout

There is no greater legend at Manchester United, player or manager, than Alex Ferguson – so the return of the supremely successful manager to the Old Trafford dugout will be a sight to behold for fans.

The 75-year-old retired in 2013 after leading United to their 13th Premier League title, but will return to the technical area for Michael Carrick’s testimonial on June 4.

Honoured to announce that The Boss will be manager at my testimonial in partnership with @_MCFoundation & @ManUtd. Will be a special day. pic.twitter.com/mDwcb4nTpA — Michael Carrick (@carras16) March 20, 2017

Ferguson, who won nine domestic cups with the Red Devils as well as two Champions League titles, signed Carrick from Tottenham back in 2006, and will lead a Manchester United 2008 XI against a Michael Carrick All-Star XI.

It sounds as though the Scotsman has always been fond of the midfielder.

Meanwhile, Ferguson will undoubtedly relish the chance to get back into the managerial groove.

Sir Alex Ferguson: “The best bit will be seeing the players. I miss the big games of course but I made my decision and I’m enjoying it." pic.twitter.com/biFKXDIiTP — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) March 20, 2017

We think it might be a success with the fans…

@ManUtd @carras16 Sir Alex standing in the technical area again at Old Trafford. 😍😍 — ㅤ (@VintageUtd) March 20, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo has been rumoured to be attending, but all could depend on his involvement in a potential Champions League final on June 3.

Carrick contributed a Champions League title as well as five Premier League titles to Ferguson’s reign – it was a successful relationship, it’s fair to say.

(Martin Rickett/PA)

And while the day will be about Michael Carrick and his chosen charities, it’s hard to ignore Fergie’s record.

Man Utd have now won 600 Premier League games. 🔴



Sir Alex Ferguson (528)

David Moyes (17)

Ryan Giggs (2)

Louis van Gaal (39)

Mourinho (14) pic.twitter.com/hW0sLuJdYU — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 19, 2017

Just the 528 wins out of 600, then – we’re sure it’ll be a special day.