Manchester United and Liverpool among today's Premier League match winners

Arsenal were again undone at Stoke in the Premier League, with Mark Hughes' side winning 1-0 thanks to a debut goal from Jese Rodriguez.

Manchester United had no such trouble, thrashing Swansea 4-0 in south Wales.

Manchester United's Anthony Martial (right) celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal with team-mate Paul Pogba. Photo: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Liverpool beat a stubborn Crystal Palace with the game's only goal.

Southampton needed an injury-time penalty to secure a 3-2 win over 10-man West Ham, who had come from 2-0 down.

Burnley were beaten 1-0 at home by West Brom, while Leicester won against Brighton and Watford beat Bournemouth - both games were 2-nil.