Manchester United agree fee with Everton for Romelu Lukaku

Manchester United have agreed a fee with Everton for the transfer of striker Romelu Lukaku.

The Red Devils are understood to have struck a deal worth an initial £75million with the Merseysiders for the Belgium international.

The 24-year-old scored 25 goals in the Premier League last season for the Toffees but appears set to move to Old Trafford, subject to passing a medical and agreeing personal terms.

Romelu Lukaku

