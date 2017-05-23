Manchester footballers past and present shocked by bombing

Footballers from Manchester United and Manchester City have expressed their shock at an attack at a pop concert in the city which has left 22 people dead and 59 injured.

Wayne Rooney described the news as “devastating” while central midfielder Michael Carrick labelled it “sickening”.

Devastating news this morning. Thoughts and prayers are with all those affected. — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) May 23, 2017

My thoughts and prayers go out to all those effected by the sickening attack that happened here in Manchester last night. 🙏🏻 — Michael Carrick (@carras16) May 23, 2017

The incident occurred after an Ariana Grande concert, and police confirmed children were among those who died.

United striker Marcus Rashford shared this image of Manchester, the city of his birth.

And former Old Trafford legend Cristiano Ronaldo shared this image on his Twitter account.

Meanwhile, David Beckham posted a similar picture on Instagram, captioned: “Heartbreaking news from Manchester. As a father & a human what has happened truly saddens me. My thoughts are with all of those that have been affected by this tragedy…”

Former Manchester United players Rio Ferdinand and Andy Cole were among those tweeting, along with Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany.

My thoughts & prayers are with all the families & friends affected by last nights attack in Manchester! #StandTogether — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) May 23, 2017

I would like to express my deepest condolences to the families of the victims. It's a sad day for the great city of Manchester. #Unity — Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) May 22, 2017

Wake up to the news of attacks in Manchester... shocking! Thoughts & Prayers go out to everyone who has been affected! #StandTogether — Andrew Cole (@vancole9) May 23, 2017

City’s Raheem Sterling described the events as “shocking”, while United’s Jesse Lingard said it was a “dark hour” for “this beautiful city”.

Shocking events for this great city. My thoughts and prayers are with the families. — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) May 23, 2017

Can't believe what happened last night, My thoughts go out to all those affected. #PrayForManchester — Daley Blind (@BlindDaley) May 23, 2017

My thoughts go out to all those affected by this horrific tragedy. #prayformachester 🙏🏻 — Pablo Zabaleta (@pablo_zabaleta) May 23, 2017

Absolutely shocked to hear the news this morning. Thoughts with all that lost loved ones & prayers for those being treated in hospitals 🙏🏾😢❤ — Ashley Young (@youngy18) May 23, 2017

Much rage, much pain! My condolences and support to the victims' family member involved in the atrocious attack to the heart of the city. pic.twitter.com/hV4JsvV4cQ — David De Gea (@D_DeGea) May 23, 2017

Such terrible news in Manchester. Thoughts and prayers with all those affected 🙏🏾 — Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) May 23, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by last nights attack on this beautiful city. We will stand together in this dark hour ❤️ — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) May 23, 2017

Both Manchester clubs shared a message on social media sending their thoughts to those affected.

It's with great sadness we hear of the terrible events at the Arena. Our hearts go out to all affected and to our city's emergency services. — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 23, 2017

We are deeply shocked by last night’s terrible events at the Manchester Arena. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 23, 2017

United are due to play Ajax in the Europa League final on Wednesday night, and the Dutch club sent their love to the Manchester on social media.

From Amsterdam with love to Manchester. Our thoughts are with the victims and the loved ones of those affected. — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) May 23, 2017

Greater Manchester Police chief constable Ian Hopkins said investigators believed the attack was conducted by one man who died at the scene, although detectives are working to establish if he “was acting alone or as part of a network”.