Manchester footballers past and present shocked by bombing

Back to Manchester terror attack Sport Home

Footballers from Manchester United and Manchester City have expressed their shock at an attack at a pop concert in the city which has left 22 people dead and 59 injured.

Wayne Rooney described the news as “devastating” while central midfielder Michael Carrick labelled it “sickening”.

The incident occurred after an Ariana Grande concert, and police confirmed children were among those who died.

United striker Marcus Rashford shared this image of Manchester, the city of his birth.

And former Old Trafford legend Cristiano Ronaldo shared this image on his Twitter account.

Meanwhile, David Beckham posted a similar picture on Instagram, captioned: “Heartbreaking news from Manchester. As a father & a human what has happened truly saddens me. My thoughts are with all of those that have been affected by this tragedy…”

Former Manchester United players Rio Ferdinand and Andy Cole were among those tweeting, along with Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany.

City’s Raheem Sterling described the events as “shocking”, while United’s Jesse Lingard said it was a “dark hour” for “this beautiful city”.

Both Manchester clubs shared a message on social media sending their thoughts to those affected.

United are due to play Ajax in the Europa League final on Wednesday night, and the Dutch club sent their love to the Manchester on social media.

Greater Manchester Police chief constable Ian Hopkins said investigators believed the attack was conducted by one man who died at the scene, although detectives are working to establish if he “was acting alone or as part of a network”.
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Viral, Football, Manchester, Manchester Arena, Manchester terror attack, Manchester United, Premier League, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Sport