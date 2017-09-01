Manchester City top the Premier League spending league

Manchester City topped the Premier League summer spending chart - despite their bid for Alexis Sanchez falling through.

Deals that would have taken the Arsenal forward to the north west, with Monaco's Thomas Lemar replacing him at the Emirates Stadium, were among several high-profile transfers which failed to get over the line on deadline day.

But City had not been shy of splashing the cash earlier in the window, with fees of over £40million for full-backs Benjamin Mendy and Kyle Walker and playmaker Bernardo Silva contributing to a total spend of £213million.

Chelsea's late signings of Torino full-back Davide Zappacosta and Leicester midfielder Danny Drinkwater nudged them into second place, with a reported £35million fee for the latter taking their spending to around £183million - after the previous arrivals of £60million striker Alvaro Morata and big-money pair Tiemoue Bakayoko and Antonio Rudiger.

Everton signed Hajduk Split winger Nikola Vlasic to cap off an ambitious £150million spending spree which also brought in the likes of Gylfi Sigurdsson, Davy Klaassen, Michael Keane and Jordan Pickford - with Wayne Rooney's return on a free transfer from Manchester United not contributing to the total.

Romelu Lukaku's £75million move from Everton to United, the biggest Premier League signing of the window after Arsenal's £92million bid for Lemar failed, accounted for more than half of the Red Devils' spending.

Tottenham spent £88million overall, leaving it late before bringing in Serge Aurier and Fernando Llorente on deadline day.

At the lower end of the spending chart, Stoke spent £18million on Tottenham defender Kevin Wimmer and £7million to make Bruno Martins Indi's move permanent, but that was the extent of their spending save for an undisclosed fee to bring in teenager Josh Tymon from Hull.

Bournemouth were the only other club below the £30million overall spending mark after Crystal Palace's deadline-beating £26million deal to bring Mamadou Sakho from Liverpool. Until then, Palace had spent only £8million on Ajax defender Jairo Riedewald.

AP