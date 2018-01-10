Manchester City took the competition to Bristol City on Twitter with a couple of gifs of their own

The undoubted champions of Twitter this season are Bristol City thanks to their goal-celebration gifs, but Manchester City didn’t let the Robins have it all their own way on social media.

For those who haven’t yet had the pleasure of watching one, the Championship side have compiled a number of clips of their players celebrating in unique fashion, which their social media team tweets when a goal has been scored.

Perhaps one of the more successful efforts was this one, celebrating a late winner against Manchester United that put City through to the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

So when the Robins netted first against Manchester City in the first leg of their semi, everybody knew what was coming.

Saw you had a penalty , only here for the gif 😂😂😂 — #BCFC FANS FORUM (@bcfansforum) January 9, 2018

Even injured Citizens defender Benjamin Mendy was here for it.

Only good thing with this goal : new GIF from @bcfctweets 😭😅 now let’s go boys !!! 🦈🦈 — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) January 9, 2018

But Manchester City had something of their own prepared when Kevin De Bruyne levelled the scores in the second half.

The parody of Bristol City’s gifs received mixed reviews on social media.

You have got to be kidding... 😐



Get your own ideas @ManCity. The gif belongs to @bcfctweets! *tuts* https://t.co/sIdrpgudLP — BBC Radio Bristol (@bbcrb) January 9, 2018

I don't like banter, but I can get behind this. Deserved mickey taking. #banter https://t.co/Kwe0xoyHrO — Scott Brown (@Scottie_Brown) January 9, 2018

The home side triumphed late on thanks to a Sergio Aguero goal, but this time the social media team were all business. No gifs to see here.

Although thankfully Mendy was on hand to deliver a celebratory gif of his own.

Imagine the scenes if gifs had been around for England’s 1966 World Cup win…