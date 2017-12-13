Manchester City set a new Premier League consecutive win record tonight

Manchester City recorded a record 15th consecutive Premier League win when they beat Swansea 4-0 tonight.

Pep Guardiola’s men beat a record set by Arsenal just over 15 years ago.

Here we look at the Premier League’s longest winning runs.

14 wins

Arsenal, February-August 2002

Arsene Wenger’s side finished their 2001-02 title-winning campaign with 13 successive wins and then beat Birmingham 2-0 in the opening game of the next, before a 2-2 draw with West Ham ended the run. It was the longest ever winning run in the English top flight, equalled in the second division by Manchester United in 1904-05, Bristol City the following season and Preston in 1950-51.

13 wins

Chelsea, October-December 2016

Antonio Conte’s Blues were last season’s answer to this City side and after a slow start to the season they found their stride with wins over Hull and Leicester. A statement 4-0 thumping of Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United, a 5-0 rout of Everton and victories against Tottenham and City and provided the highlights of the eventual champions’ run, which was ended by Spurs in their first game of 2017.

12 wins

Manchester United, March-August 2000

United won the 1999-2000 title by a thumping 18-point margin, rounding off the season with 11 straight wins and scoring 37 goals in the process - the run included 4-0 wins over Bradford and Sunderland, a 4-3 success at Middlesbrough and a 7-1 dismissal of West Ham featuring a Paul Scholes hat-trick. They opened the following season with a 2-0 win over Newcastle before drawing 1-1 against Ipswich.

11 wins

Chelsea, April-September 2009

Guus Hiddink’s first spell as the Blues’ interim manager ended - in league terms at least - with successive wins over West Ham, Fulham, Arsenal, Blackburn and Sunderland. Carlo Ancelotti then opened up with six straight wins to establish the club record broken by Conte’s side. The 11-match run was surprisingly ended by Wigan with the help of a Petr Cech dismissal and goals from Titus Bramble, Hugo Rodallega and Paul Scharner. Regardless, Chelsea went on to win the league and FA Cup double.

11 wins

Manchester United, December 2008-March 2009

Following United’s return from the Club World Cup and against the backdrop of the memorable press conference at which Rafael Benitez, then manager of title rivals Liverpool, read out his list of "facts", the Red Devils won 11 in a row. Liverpool themselves ended the run by winning 4-1 at Old Trafford but Sir Alex Ferguson’s men finished four points ahead to claim a third straight title.

11 wins

Liverpool, February-April 2014

Liverpool’s title challenge was powered by the club’s longest winning run in the Premier League, which itself brought 38 goals for a free-flowing side fronted by Luis Suarez. It was memorably ended by defeat to Chelsea after Steven Gerrard’s unfortunate slip before, having been 3-0 up with 11 minutes to play, they capitulated to draw with Crystal Palace.

11 wins

Manchester City, April-September 2015

City’s previous best run came as they finished Premier League runners-up to Chelsea despite winning their final six games of the 2014-15 campaign. They opened the next season with five more, before West Ham put a stop to their run, but failed to challenge surprise champions Leicester.