Manchester City fans celebrate impressive victory against Real Madrid

Manchester City beat Real Madrid 4-1 in the ICC Tournament in front of a record crowd at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

After a goalless first half, Nicolas Otamendi, Raheem Sterling, John Stones and Brahim Diaz scored the goals to put Pep Guardiola's team in charge against the Champions League winners.

Real scored a consolation through Oscar in the last minute of a match watched by a crowd of 93,098, a record attendance for football at the venue.