Manchester City confirm Gabriel Jesus suffered knee ligament injury at Crystal Palace

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus suffered a medial collateral ligament injury in Sunday’s goalless draw with Crystal Palace.

Jesus is expected to face a lengthy period on the sidelines with scans expected to determine the extent of the injury within the coming days, the Premier League leaders announced on Monday evening.

The 20-year-old went off the pitch in tears at Selhurst Park after picking up the injury early in the first half.

Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus receives treatment. Photo: Steven Paston/PA Wire

- Press Association