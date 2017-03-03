Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany back in contention for Sunderland clash

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany is back in contention for Sunday's Premier League trip to Sunderland after three games out with a leg injury.

Defender Aleksandar Kolarov is also fit again after a hamstring injury while Willy Caballero could return in goal after Claudio Bravo featured in the FA Cup in midweek.

Striker Gabriel Jesus (foot) and midfielder Ilkay Gundogan (knee) are both long-term casualties.

Provisional squad: Caballero, Bravo, Zabaleta, Sagna, Stones, Otamendi, Kompany, Kolarov, Clichy, Toure, Fernando, Fernandinho, Delph, De Bruyne, Navas, Sterling, Nolito, Silva, Sane, Garcia, Aguero, Iheanacho.