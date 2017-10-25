Manchester City asked people to guess what a picture was and got more than they bargained for

It’s fair to say Manchester City’s game against Wolverhampton Wanderers didn’t live up to expectations, especially given what occurred on the pitch before kick-off.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men held City to a goalless draw in the Carabao Cup tie, with City winning on penalties, and have won a lot of plaudits for their spirited performance.

Despite that though a pitch-invading squirrel that found itself on the Etihad turf pre-game grabbed most of the attention, and really raised excitement levels.

The squirrel was chased around the pitch, caught, escaped, and was then caught again, and was undeniably the star of the show.

City even chose the squirrel as their Mystery Blue for this week, a game where they ask fans to guess the player from a blurred out picture, showing what high esteem this little squirrel is held in in Manchester.

Unfortunately for City though, their blurred picture looked more like something else than a squirrel.

Get your guesses in for today's Mystery Blue 🤔 #mancity pic.twitter.com/rUl3TK9IRC — Manchester City (@ManCity) October 25, 2017

Any prizes for guessing what?

Some people played by the rules.

Others certainly did not.

That's definitely 2 dogs going at it! — ⚽ Russell Adams ⚽ (@Rovers_1875_) October 25, 2017

Is he drawing a dog? It's 2 dogs at it isn't it? Not sure how this is relevant to City. https://t.co/IULJYDUJPl — shaun bishop (@shaun_bish) October 25, 2017

2 dogs enjoying the moment https://t.co/M6aCZruKE2 — Special A. (@292_207) October 25, 2017

Don’t pretend like you didn’t see it.

That poor squirrel – he’s been through enough.