Man Utd fans were thrilled after they completed an Alex Ferguson-like comeback on the great man's birthday

Back to Sport Home

In case you weren’t aware, New Year’s Eve 2016 marks Sir Alex Ferguson’s 75th birthday, on the very same day Manchester United hosted Middlesbrough in the Premier League.

A fine chance for Jose Mourinho’s side to mark their old manager’s birthday with a win, right? Well, Boro had other ideas.

United however were not to be denied, and they gave Ferguson a gift worthy of the occasion with two goals late on.

The win was very much reminiscent of Ferguson’s management.

The Scotsman was in the stands to appreciate the comeback as well.

United have now won five Premier League games in a row, sitting just a point off the top four.

Is it time for the Premier League to fear Manchester United once more?
KEYWORDS: SBTV, Alex Ferguson, Football, Jose Mourinho, Manchester United, Middlesbrough, Old Trafford, Premier League

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport