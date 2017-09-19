Man Utd could win Premier League: Andy Townsend

Former Republic of Ireland captain Andy Townsend thinks Manchester United should be considered real Premier League contenders.

United sit joint-top of the table with their rivals Man City with 13 games from their first five games of the new campaign.

Townsend thinks Jose Mourinho’s have everything to mount a serious title challenge.

"City have an amazing squad ... but I think over course and distance I think Jose's teams have always been ultra competitive ... I do feel United will be very very close."