Man Utd agree £75m fee for Romelu Lukaku

Manchester United have agreed a £75m deal for Everton striker Romelu Lukaku, according to reports.

The 24-year-old appeared set to rejoin former club Chelsea this summer but it is understood he is now on the verge of linking up with the manager that sold him in 2014.

United boss Jose Mourinho has been desperate to bring in a striker this summer and a move for Lukaku is now close, having agreed a fee in the region of £75m with Everton.

The Belgium international has been pursued quietly for months and is said to have been the club's main target, with Chelsea's interest helping to cover that up.

It is understood United have ended their interest in Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata as a move for Lukaku edges closer, with the club hoping to get a deal over the line before heading to the United States on their pre-season tour.

United captain Wayne Rooney looks increasingly unlikely to be on the plane this Sunday, with a return to boyhood club Everton edging closer - a move that is not understood to be connected to the Lukaku deal.