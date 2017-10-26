Man United to face Bristol; London derby for Arsenal in League Cup quarter-final draw

Holders Manchester United will face a trip Bristol City in the Carabao Cup quarter-final.

United beat Swansea in the previous round while Championship club Bristol overcame Premier League strugglers Crystal Palace.

West Ham's defeat of Tottenham on Wednesday night has been rewarded with another London derby. The Hammers will take on Arsenal, who needed extra time to beat Norwich.

Premier League holders Chelsea will welcome Bournemouth to Stamford Bridge while the league's pacesetters Man City face a visit to Leicester.

Chelsea saw off Everton to advance to the last eight while Bournemouth beat Middlesbrough.

Man City were pushed all the way by Wolves, winning on penalties to advance. Leicester defeated Leeds 3-1 to earn a quarter final spot.

    Draw in full:

    Chelsea v Bournemouth

    Arsenal v West Ham

    Leicester v Manchester City

    Bristol City v Manchester United

    Ties to be played w/c December 18
By Steve Neville

