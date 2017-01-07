Man United so dominated against Reading that people wondered why the score wasn't even higher

It certainly isn’t a particularly great day to be a Reading supporter. Fans held their heads in their hands as the team was eclipsed by Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Man United stormed their way to a 4-0 win, and the score could have easily been much higher.

The pressure was on for Reading’s manager Jaap Stam – it was the first time he was coming up against Man United as manager after playing three seasons for the team himself.

Unfortunately, the match turned out to be a bit of an embarrassment for Stam.

(Richard Sellers/EMPICS Sport)

In fact, Man United totally dominated their opponents throughout the match, with Reading always seeming to be playing catch-up.

The match was off to a particularly auspicious start for Man United as Wayne Rooney equalled Bobby Charlton’s scoring record, nabbing his 249th goal in 543 games.

Everyone could agree that this was an incredible feat, regardless of what people think of the player. Rooney was well-deservedly named man of the match.

(Richard Sellers/EMPICS Sport)

In fact, the game was so one-sided that many people started forgetting about the football and focusing on other things: namely Williams and Fellaini’s hair.

(Rui Vieira/AP)

Okay, back to the football: in the first half of the match alone there were 16 attempts on goal by Man United. This made everyone wonder how on earth the final score was just four-nil?

Everyone could agree that it was brilliant news that Rashford finally managed to get the ball in the net – he’s had countless attempts and managed to snag his first goal in 18 matches, followed by a second in sharp succession.

(Martin Rickett/PA)

Even though it could have easily been a much higher score, it was still a great performance from Manchester United.
