Man United reached the League Cup final - but it certainly wasn't stress-free for the fans

Hull City will possibly be feeling a bit hard done by today.

The Tigers are just one place and one point from the bottom in the Premier League but their performance against Manchester United last night was truly inspired – although they were knocked out and it’s the Red Devils who march on.

The game finished 2-1 for Hull but United’s 2-0 lead from the first leg proved decisive – and despite Oumar Niasse’s late goal to inspire his fans, United’s £89 million man Paul Pogba had already decided the tie in the 66th minute.

Pogba’s goal changed the game, but that’s not to say United fans were feeling too comfortable about the whole thing.

It’s fair to say they weren’t too happy with the performance.

It was United’s first loss in 17 games, but some Red Devils fans at least were feeling pragmatic about it.

Hull, of course, can take great heart from this performance – and their voices were heard too.

Meanwhile, many of the fans praised Niasse for his goal – his first in English competition.

Nothing but truth.

Tom Huddlestone bagged Hull’s first from the penalty spot – though some questioned the validity of Jonathan Moss’ decision to award it.

So will United overcome Southampton and go all the way? Well, if history is anything to go by, it would be safe to call them the favourites.
