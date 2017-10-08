Man United midfielder Marouane Fellaini set to miss Liverpool clash

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini faces two weeks on the sidelines with a knee injury.

The 29-year-old was forced off during the first half of Belgium's 4-3 World Cup qualifying win over Bosnia-Herzegovina on Saturday.

There were initial fears Fellaini faced a lengthy spell on the sidelines, but the Belgian FA announced on Twitter: "Fellaini is out for a couple of weeks & #BELCYP. Scan â¡ left knee injury (MCL sprain). Get well soon Marouane!"

However, the injury does mean Fellaini will miss United's Premier League trip to rivals Liverpool on Saturday.

The news will come as a blow to Old Trafford boss Jose Mourinho, with Fellaini becoming a key figure in recent weeks.

Fellaini had been deputising for Paul Pogba after the Frenchman picked up a hamstring against Basel in the Champions League, and he scored twice in the 4-0 win over Crystal Palace last weekend.

Nevertheless Mourinho will be relieved at the results of the scan after Belgium coach Roberto Martinez admitted following the game he feared the injury was serious.

With Pogba not expected back until November Ander Herrera, who has played a bit-part role so far this season, could be recalled for the crunch game at Anfield.

United are currently second in the table, behind neighbours Manchester City on goal difference, and seven points ahead of Liverpool.