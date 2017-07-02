Man dubbed 'new Usain Bolt' set for Cork City Sports

Nineteen-year-old sprinting sensation Sydney Siame is set to appear before the Cork City Sports crowd at CIT stadium on July 18, it has been confirmed.

The young Zambian has set one of the fastest time in the world this year - 9.87secs.

He was the fastest man in Africa until earlier this month. Meet Africa's fastest teenager from Zambia. His name is Sydney Siame. Born in '97 pic.twitter.com/JjSJkKSQuI — Coach Dukes (@produkes) April 21, 2017

It was a show of intent from Siame when he clocked the time at an all comers meeting in Lusaka, which has garnering him the tag as 'the new Usain Bolt'.

He further underlined the potential he had displayed since winning the Youth Olympics gold three years ago in Nanjing, and now he has set a new National Record (NR), eclipsing his previous Personal Best of 10.18s.

Siame has now qualified for the World Championships in London, which will be his second appearance at the biennial event, having debuted in Beijing two years ago at age 17.