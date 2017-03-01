Man City v Huddersfield told through some awesome and hilarious pictures we have of the game

Let’s face it Huddersfield Town did excellently to draw and force a replay against Manchester City two weeks ago but Pep Guardiola’s Citizens proved their quality as victors in the FA Cup fifth round replay.

After a relatively predictable evening of football though, you must be tired of match reports. Instead, let’s take you through the game with some of the excellent and entertaining pictures we have from the game – just because.

The fans arrive

(Martin Rickett/PA)

(Martin Rickett/PA)

Nothing voices your support like paint on your face.

David Wagner had a little read of the match programme

(Martin Rickett/PA)

The Huddersfield manager looked like it wouldn’t have mattered if there was no one else in the stadium here he was so engrossed.

Then some players clearly didn’t read at all

(Martin Rickett/PA)

Huddersfield’s Michael Hefele and Joe Lolley have been caught red-handed here. Or should that be green-footed?

Young Huddersfield fans got excited with a cup

(Martin Rickett/PA)

Easy chaps it’s not the real FA Cup – it is excellently made though.

And a City fan ate the cup

(Martin Rickett/PA)

If that little FA Cup replica actually has a straw coming out of the top then we’re sorry stranger – what you’re doing here is genius.

A hot dog was a superstar

(Mike Egerton/PA)

After some research, we still aren’t sure what this all means.

While some fans pretended to be a playing card

(Mike Egerton/PA)

Seriously the City stadium is filled with fun stuff. Well done City.

Oh, then Huddersfield scored

(Martin Rickett/PA)

(Martin Rickett/PA)

After the Championship club had drawn 0-0 at home, unbelievably they took the lead against City thanks to a fine finish through the legs of Claudio Bravo by Harry Bunn.

(Mike Egerton/PA)

Oh Claudio. The Chilean hasn’t been convincing since his arrival at City and he looked dejected here.

His opposite number was about to be feeling worse for wear too though…

Then the Huddersfield keeper looked dejected

(Mike Egerton/PA)

OK so he’d just conceded City’s first goal, but things were going to get much worse – keep your head up Joel Coleman.

Then City scored – lots

(Mike Egerton/PA)

When you see Sergio Aguero having a good time you know it’s a bad night for his opponents.

At the Etihad the Premier League team always appeared too strong and in the end the score finished a whopping 5-1.

(Mike Egerton/PA)

Rather than torture Huddersfield fans too much by taking you through images of every goal though, let’s take a look at some alternative -and rather brilliant – shots we’ve got.

Like Kevin De Bruyne doing gymnastics

(Martin Rickett/PA)

Easy Kevin.

And Guardiola using the force

(Martin Rickett/PA)

How’s that for ball control?

(Martin Rickett/PA)

Yes we’d give it the thumbs up too Pep.

Before the fans got in on the same act

(Martin Rickett/PA)

In actual fact these Huddersfield fans were keeping and playing around with the ball – and why not, they don’t often get a trip to Manchester’s big spenders.

But the best picture of the night is still to come…

Finally, Claudio Bravo looked happy

(Mike Egerton/PA)

After a rather diabolical season for the poor Chilean – and another shaky night in goal – seeing Bravo offer an ear to the crowd teaches us a lesson in resilience we can all learn from.