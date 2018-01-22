Man City star Kevin De Bruyne signs new five-year deal

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has signed a new five-year deal at the Etihad Stadium.

The Belgian, who joined City from German club Wolfsburg in 2015, is now under contract until 2023.

"I am really happy to have signed this new deal," De Bruyne told mancity.com.

The 26-year-old has been in impressive form this season, contributing 10 assists and six goals in the Premier League to help City open up a 12-point gap at the top of the table.

Having previously experienced an unsuccessful spell in England with Chelsea, De Bruyne has firmly established himself as a regular under Pep Guardiola and has scored 31 times in 122 appearances for City so far.

"As I’ve said previously, my intention has always been to stay here at City, where I’ve felt at home from day one," De Bruyne added.

"Not only are we winning - we are playing great football. It’s a pleasure to be a part of and I’m really excited about what we can achieve in the coming years."

News of De Bruyne’s contract extension was announced around the same time Manchester United confirmed they had signed Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez, who had been a target for Guardiola’s side.