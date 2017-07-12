Man City miss out as Dani Alves signs for PSG
12/07/2017 - 15:24:03Back to Sport Home
Manchester City have missed their chance to sign Dani Alves after the Brazilian full-back instead joined Paris St Germain.
The 34-year-old decided to leave Serie A champions Juventus after just one season in Turin and, despite being linked with a summer move to Premier League side City, he has opted to sign for Unai Emery's PSG.
A tweet from the capital club's official account announced the former Barcelona player's arrival on Wednesday.
#BemvindoDaniAlves 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/t2HJgYYGV4— PSG English (@PSG_English) July 12, 2017
Join the conversation - comment here