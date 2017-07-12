Man City miss out as Dani Alves signs for PSG

Manchester City have missed their chance to sign Dani Alves after the Brazilian full-back instead joined Paris St Germain.

The 34-year-old decided to leave Serie A champions Juventus after just one season in Turin and, despite being linked with a summer move to Premier League side City, he has opted to sign for Unai Emery's PSG.

A tweet from the capital club's official account announced the former Barcelona player's arrival on Wednesday.