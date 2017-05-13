Man City got him a cake, but Yaya Toure still hates birthdays

Manchester City delivered on their promise of a cake for birthday boy Yaya Toure, sending one for the midfielder to enjoy after a 2-1 victory over Leicester.

Manager Pep Guardiola promised the Ivorian would have the "biggest one possible" to mark his 34th birthday on Saturday, a tongue-in-cheek reference to a peculiar incident three years ago when the player's agent Dimitry Seluk appeared to be put out by the lack of a baked offering.

Seluk had called on City's fans to bring their own cakes to the Etihad Stadium this time but there was a special delivery waiting for Toure in the players' lounge after goals from David Silva and Gabriel Jesus put City third in the Premier League table.

Yaya Toure’s birthday cake at the Etihad Stadium. Photo: Rory Dollard/PA

A staff member was spotted taking a chocolate-topped treat into a lift close to the tunnel, and although it may not have matched Guardiola's promise of size it was decorated with pink and yellow macarons and inscribed with icing.

Toure, though, declared himself no fan of such occasions when speaking to Sky Sports after the game, saying: "I think age is just a number. I always enjoy football. I hate my birthdays, I don't like it.

"(But) today the fans were quite fantastic and I'm very happy.''

England winger Raheem Sterling then teased his team-mate, joking: "Congratulations, happy 38th birthday Yaya."