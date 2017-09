Man City goalkeeper Ederson being assessed after nasty collision with Sadio Mane

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson is being assessed for a facial fracture after a nasty collision with Liverpool forward Sadio Mane today.

The former Benfica stopper was caught in the face by a high foot from Mane in the first half of city's 5-0 Premier League victory at the Etihad Stadium.

Senegal striker Mane was given a straight red card by referee Jonathan Moss before Ederson was removed from the pitch on a stretcher after eight minutes of treatment.

City's number one, who was replaced by Claudio Bravo, was then taken to the nearby Manchester Institute of Health and Performance to be assessed.

Press Association Sport understands Ederson, who cost £35m this summer, did not suffer concussion, but the club's medical team are checking for fractures.

Mane, meanwhile, can expect to miss Liverpool's next three domestic games - against Burnley and Leicester in the Premier League as well as a clash against the Foxes in the Carabao Cup.