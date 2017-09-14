Man City and Kyle Walker trolling Benjamin Mendy over a nutmeg is the best thing

Manchester City fans couldn’t have asked for a better start to their Champions League group, with a 4-0 win away at Feyenoord getting the ball rolling.

But for Benjamin Mendy, there was a very specific moment that didn’t quite go to plan as he was nutmegged in no uncertain terms on the halfway line.

(Sorry I dont know what nutmeg you are talking about guys 👀👀👀) — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) September 13, 2017

Mendy has very quickly become a bit of a fan favourite at City, with his Twitter account proving a fruitful source of hilarity.

So Manchester City wasted little time in engaging with their new wing-back.

Think they mean this one, Ben... 😉 pic.twitter.com/f6h6K9iw5E — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 13, 2017

Mendy jovially reminded his new club that they were supposed to be on the same side.

No more battery sorry 📴📴📴 — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) September 13, 2017

(we are supposed to be in same club remember 😭😭😭 what when I score the own goal everyone waits for 😂👀👀) — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) September 13, 2017

However, it wasn’t just the club’s official account that decided to poke a bit of fun at the France international – after Mendy had posted a photo of him falling over last week, Kyle Walker decided to have some fun too.

But he’s a tough competitor is Mendy, and gave as good as he got.

All harmless fun between pals. You’ll not see a Kieron Dyer v Lee Bowyer situation between these two any time soon.

😂😂😂😂😂😘 — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) September 13, 2017

The question is, can the banter supply keep up with the demand?

The banter! The banter! GIVE US MOAR — MCFC New Orleans (@MCFC_NOLA) September 13, 2017

If Mendy and Walker have anything to do with it, there shouldn’t be a shortage.