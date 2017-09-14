Man City and Kyle Walker trolling Benjamin Mendy over a nutmeg is the best thing

Manchester City fans couldn’t have asked for a better start to their Champions League group, with a 4-0 win away at Feyenoord getting the ball rolling.

But for Benjamin Mendy, there was a very specific moment that didn’t quite go to plan as he was nutmegged in no uncertain terms on the halfway line.

Mendy has very quickly become a bit of a fan favourite at City, with his Twitter account proving a fruitful source of hilarity.

So Manchester City wasted little time in engaging with their new wing-back.

Mendy jovially reminded his new club that they were supposed to be on the same side.

However, it wasn’t just the club’s official account that decided to poke a bit of fun at the France international – after Mendy had posted a photo of him falling over last week, Kyle Walker decided to have some fun too.

But he’s a tough competitor is Mendy, and gave as good as he got.

All harmless fun between pals. You’ll not see a Kieron Dyer v Lee Bowyer situation between these two any time soon.

The question is, can the banter supply keep up with the demand?

If Mendy and Walker have anything to do with it, there shouldn’t be a shortage.
