Man City accept FA misconduct charge over player behaviour

Manchester City have accepted a Football Association charge of misconduct relating to the behaviour of players in last weekend's game against Liverpool.

The club were charged with failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion following a controversial penalty decision in the second half of Sunday's 1-1 Premier League draw at the Etihad Stadium.

City, who were given until Friday to respond, have now indicated they will plead guilty. The case will be heard by an independent regulatory commission in due course.

City's players complained to referee Michael Oliver after the official adjudged Gael Clichy to have fouled Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino. They continued their protests after James Milner had struck from the spot to give Liverpool the lead in the 51st minute, delaying the restart of the game.

The incident was one of a number of talking points in an incident-packed encounter, with City feeling particularly aggrieved not to have been awarded a penalty themselves for a challenge on Raheem Sterling in the first half.

News that City have accepted the charge came on the same day it emerged the club failed to heed a written warning ahead sent three weeks before their critical third breach of FA anti-doping regulations last year.

City were charged with breaking the FA's 'whereabouts' rules in January and a three-man panel gave the club a £35,000 (€40,400) fine in February.