Man arrested as police quell disorder ahead of Chelsea's game against Roma

A man was arrested as police in London clashed with a crowd ahead of Chelsea's Champion League match against Roma.

Police were alerted to reports of disorder near High Street Kensington Tube station at around 5.44pm today, Scotland Yard said.

Footage posted on social media shows a large group of men in dark clothing being forced back and shouted at by officers.

Roma fans outside my office fighting with the police pic.twitter.com/Wi50mA6qNs — Mihir Haria-Shah (@MihirHS215) October 18, 2017

Chelsea are taking on Italian side Roma at home at nearby Stamford Bridge this evening.

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said the crowd was "quickly dispersed" after police arrived.

She said: "We were called at 5.44pm to reports of a disorderly group at High Street Kensington.

"Officers attended and dispersed the group.

"One man has been arrested."