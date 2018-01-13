Malian forward Fousseni Diabate joins Leicester from Gazelec Ajaccio
Leicester have signed versatile forward Fousseni Diabate on a four-and-a-half-year deal.
The 22-year-old Malian has joined the Foxes from French second-tier side Gazelec Ajaccio for an undisclosed fee.
Diabate, who can play as a central striker or on the wing, moved to the Corsican club after two seasons with Guingamp.
The Premier League club announced the signing of the player on Saturday morning.
