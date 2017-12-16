Major power outage delays kick-off at Stoke v West Ham

The kick-off for Stoke's Premier League clash with West Ham has been delayed due to a power cut at the bet365 Stadium.

Power was lost around much of the ground just before 2pm and had not been recovered by around 2:35pm, at which point the Potters announced the match would not begin at 3pm as scheduled.

Stoke wrote on Twitter: "A power surge has affected both club generators and the mains supply.

"Kick off will be delayed due to a major power outage. We will make a further announcement after 3.00pm."

Kick off will be delayed due to a major power outage. We will make a further announcement after 3.00pm. https://t.co/gRgx2JLIYE — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) December 16, 2017

The majority of fans were left outside the stadium when the announcement was made because the turnstiles could not be operated to let them in.

Later the club tweeted that the game would start at 4pm.