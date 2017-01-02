Madley's mind control, a fantasy football tease and all the other important Premier League stuff you may have missed

Bank Holiday Monday had a bunch of Premier League games to see, and the drama didn’t disappoint.

Here we take you through some of the finer details you may have missed from the day’s action.

Results

(Peter Byrne/PA)

Middlesbrough 0-0 Leicester

Everton 3-0 Southampton

Man City 2-1 Burnley

Sunderland 2-2 Liverpool

West Brom 3-1 Hull

Player of the day

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

Although they were both penalties, it’s hard to argue against Jermain Defoe taking this accolade.

With two coolly taken goals, the 34-year-old veteran could even have had a hat trick if it weren’t for a brilliant piece of keeping from Liverpool’s much maligned Simon Mignolet.

Picture of the day

(Richard Sellers/PA)

When Bobby Madley was given the whistle to control Leicester’s visit to Middlesbrough he appeared to take things too far.

Stop trying to control Riyad Mahrez’s mind Madley – come on now.

Miss of the day

(Martin Rickett/PA)

No, we aren’t talking about chances. Liverpool’s captain Jordan Henderson was sidelined with a heel injury after their win over Manchester City on New year’s Eve – and his presence was sorely missed for the Reds as they dropped two points at the Stadium of Light.

Emre Can needs to seriously liven up, Henderson big miss at the moment. — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) January 2, 2017

Fantasy league tease of the day

(Barrington Coombs/EMPICS Sport)

Sergio Aguero didn’t start for Manchester City against Burnley – and no fantasy football player saw it coming.

When you make Sergio Aguero your @OfficialFPL captain and then see he starts on the bench. pic.twitter.com/rOrK3faOMy — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) January 2, 2017

In the end though, despite City going down to 10 men, the little Argentinian still got in the points – coming on in the second half to bag his goal.

Tweet of the day

Do the Studge



~O_

|

/\



_O~

|

/\



~O~

|

/\ — LIVERPOOL M1L GR4U (@LFCM1LGR4U) January 2, 2017

Daniel Sturridge’s trademark celebration made its way onto the twitterverse after his headed goal against Sunderland – and it’s what copy and paste was made for.

Unwanted amazing stat of the day

(Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester City’s Fernandinho got his third red card in six games against Burnley.

Three red cards in less than six weeks for Fernandinho — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) January 2, 2017

Having already seen red against Burussia Monchengladbach and Chelsea this season, the Brazilian midfielder will have a four-match ban on his way to boot.

Wanted amazing stat of the day

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

Jermain Defoe’s two penalties against Liverpool made the Sunderland man the fourth player ever to score 10 or more goals in 10 different Premier League seasons.

He now rubs shoulders with Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard – another prolific Englishman.