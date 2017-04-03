Luke Shaw in from the cold after talks with Jose Mourinho

Luke Shaw has linked up with the Man United squad ahead of the clash with Everton having held talks with Jose Mourinho today.

Omitted from the 18-man squad to face West Brom on Saturday, the United boss afterwards launched a scathing attack on the left-back in which he questioned the 21-year-old's fitness and attitude.

Having been made aware of the criticism yesterday evening, it is understood that Shaw held a meeting the following day with Mourinho to discuss those comments at the Aon Training Complex.

The talks appear to have led to a breakthrough, no matter how small, after the England defender was seen checking into United's team hotel ahead of Tuesday's Premier League clash with Everton.