Luke Shaw in from the cold after talks with Jose Mourinho
03/04/2017 - 20:45:24
Luke Shaw has linked up with the Man United squad ahead of the clash with Everton having held talks with Jose Mourinho today.
Omitted from the 18-man squad to face West Brom on Saturday, the United boss afterwards launched a scathing attack on the left-back in which he questioned the 21-year-old's fitness and attitude.
Having been made aware of the criticism yesterday evening, it is understood that Shaw held a meeting the following day with Mourinho to discuss those comments at the Aon Training Complex.
The talks appear to have led to a breakthrough, no matter how small, after the England defender was seen checking into United's team hotel ahead of Tuesday's Premier League clash with Everton.
