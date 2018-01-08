Lukas Podolski looks hungry for business after opening a kebab shop in Cologne

While many people reach for a kebab at the end of a night out, Lukas Podolski has made a big investment in the dish towards the end of his football career.

The 32-year-old, who played youth-team football for Cologne, returned to the city to open his own kebab restaurant called Mangal Doner.

A night to remember in Cologne, the beginning of a new fun chapter. The best döner out there. Thank you all for coming and I hope you enjoyed it ! 👍🏻😋 #Mangal #Döner #Poldi #Gazver #Dönercipoldiusta pic.twitter.com/OIvkbeLU8j — Lukas-Podolski.com (@Podolski10) January 6, 2018

“A night to remember,” the forward who currently plays for Vissel Kobe in Japan, said.

It would certainly have been memorable for those in the surrounding area, as hundreds of people gathered to watch the 2014 World Cup winner open the eatery.

With queues reportedly forming for hours beforehand, business was presumably booming on day one.

And the former Arsenal striker has experience in the industry too, having opened another shop in Cologne called Ice Cream United in 2017.

No prizes for guessing what they sell.

He’s always been hungry for goals, but now it seems he’s just plain hungry.