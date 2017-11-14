Luca Brecel wins opening match in China in borrowed clothes

Luca Brecel won his opening match of the Shanghai Masters despite playing in borrowed clothes after picking up the wrong bag at the airport.

The Belgian did not realise his mistake until he opened the case ahead of his first-round meeting with Matthew Stevens.

Brecel was able to wear shoes he found in the stranger's bag but had to borrow clothes from the tournament director and his fellow player Michael White.

It did not put the 22-year-old off, though, and he eased to a 5-0 victory to set up a second-round clash with Jamie Jones.

In an interview on World Snooker's Twitter feed, Brecel said: "I took the wrong bag off the belt, which was exactly the same as mine, but I only realised at maybe 6.15 tonight that it wasn't my bag so I had to borrow Michael White's clothes. Crazy story but luckily I could still play."

There were also straightforward wins for Judd Trump and John Higgins but Mark Selby was taken the distance in a 5-4 victory over Chris Wakelin.