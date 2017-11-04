Lowry and Harrington both in contention at Turkish Airlines Open

Shane Lowry is in a great position to claim his 4th career win on the European Tour.

He goes into the final round of the Turkish Airlines Open as the joint leader on 14 under par alongside Kiradech Aphibarnrat.

Lowry hit a bogey free round of 65 to put himself in contention after a day when there was plenty of low scores.

However the Offaly native says the course can still prove to be tough.

He said: "If you don't hit it on the fairways it can be difficult, there is a lot of trouble in the rough, it is quite thick out there, you have to play good to make birdies but there is chances of slip ups out there.

"Every shot is quite difficult, you just have to focus on hitting good shots and that's what I done."

Fellow Irishman Padraig Harrington is also well placed, he is one of three players in 3rd place on 12 under par.

The Dubliner hit a brilliant 64.

Paul Dunne is in a tie for 15th on 9 under after a 67.

Harrington will play alongside the two leaders in the final group tomorrow, and the Dubliner says there is one simple reason why he was able to improve on his performance yesterday.

He said: "Yesterday's round was a mixed bag of good short game early on, then played great and struggled with my short game and made a few mistakes.

"Today was just solid all round."