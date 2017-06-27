Louth's Ryan Burns gets 12-week ban for kicking ball at umpire
Louth's Ryan Burns is the latest recipient of a 12-week ban.
The Hunterstown Rovers forward had the suspension upheld by the Central Hearings Committee.
Burns was found guilty of kicking a ball at an umpire during the Wee County's qualifier loss to Longford.
While Louth may be out of the Championship, Burns is not allowed take part in any code at any level until September 9.
