Louis van Gaal retired from coaching and everybody suddenly remembered what a great career he'd had

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has retired as a coach, after a 26-year career including a Champions League title with Ajax in 1995.

The 65-year-old Dutchman managed Manchester United to an FA Cup in his final season with the club, before being replaced with Jose Mourinho.

And despite a largely unimpressive spell with United, his career was one of the more impressive ones.

Louis van Gaal's managerial career by numbers:



536 wins

7 league titles

4 domestic cups

4 UEFA trophies

1 philosophy pic.twitter.com/L1RqbvUJur — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 16, 2017

Louis van Gaal:



🏆🏆🏆🏆 Eredivisie

🏆🏆 Super Cup

🏆🏆 La Liga

🏆 Champions League

🏆 UEFA Cup

🏆 Copa del Rey

🏆 Bundesliga

🏆 DFB-Pokal

🏆 FA Cup pic.twitter.com/1rCt5ahZke — bet365 (@bet365) January 16, 2017

He won a trophy wherever he went, which is quite a feat, and United fans, despite being largely unimpressed by LvG’s coaching style, had kind words for him upon his decision to retire.

Louis Van Gaal has retired from football management, it didn’t go to plan here at OT. But he did bring us some silverware. Enjoy retirement! pic.twitter.com/Cit3eYW6u7 — Full Time DEVILS (@FullTimeDEVILS) January 16, 2017

Say what you want about Louis van Gaal and his time at #MUFC, but the man is without a doubt one of the best managers of all time. — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_DStar) January 16, 2017

They certainly appreciated the silverware after three seasons without a trophy.

Louis van Gaal has announced his retirement from football



Maybe it didn't work out but thanks for the FA Cup last season#Mufc #LvG pic.twitter.com/oVe6AA4EuB — Totally Man Utd™ (@TotallyMUFC) January 16, 2017

He also brought through some youth players, including one Marcus Rashford.

Despite the boring football, Louis van Gaal still won a trophy and introduced loads of academy players. And what a character! #MUFC — Ricardo (@ricardowho_) January 16, 2017

There were some funnier moments along the way as well.

Thanks for the great memories Louis van Gaal pic.twitter.com/lwoQeAFVlv — Football Edits (@F_Edits) January 16, 2017

Louis van Gaal has announced his retirement from management. pic.twitter.com/41SNYCxGyA — From The Stands (@FromTStands) January 16, 2017

Farewell Louis.