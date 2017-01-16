Louis van Gaal retired from coaching and everybody suddenly remembered what a great career he'd had

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has retired as a coach, after a 26-year career including a Champions League title with Ajax in 1995.

The 65-year-old Dutchman managed Manchester United to an FA Cup in his final season with the club, before being replaced with Jose Mourinho.

And despite a largely unimpressive spell with United, his career was one of the more impressive ones.

He won a trophy wherever he went, which is quite a feat, and United fans, despite being largely unimpressed by LvG’s coaching style, had kind words for him upon his decision to retire.

They certainly appreciated the silverware after three seasons without a trophy.

He also brought through some youth players, including one Marcus Rashford.

There were some funnier moments along the way as well.

Farewell Louis.
